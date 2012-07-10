LONDON, July 10 The euro dipped to its lowest in three and a half years against the UK pound on Tuesday as euro zone debt worries and jitters ahead of a German constitutional court ruling pushed investors to seek alternatives to the European currency.

The euro fell as low as 79.035 pence, its weakest level since late 2008. This took it just a touch below the previous day's low of 79.06 pence, though it stopped ahead of a reported options barrier at 79.00 pence.

The single currency was broadly weaker after a meeting of finance ministers produced little to ease market worries about the region's debt crisis and ahead of a German constitutional court ruling on deploying a euro zone rescue fund.

(Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)