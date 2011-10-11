RPT-Investors fear "accident" as Greek debt repayment nears
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
NEW YORK Oct 11 The euro surrendered gains against the dollar and last traded little changed from the prior close on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's revised Spain's banking industry risk assessment to Group 4 from Group 3.
The ratings agency said it expects Spain's banking system to continue to face funding and profitability challenges.
The euro was little changed at $1.36412 EUR=EBS on electronic trading platform EBS, trading between the global session peak of $1.36739 and the low of $1.3565 in early afternoon New York trade. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TOKYO, Feb 8 Superlong Japanese government bonds edged down on Wednesday, with the 30- and 40-year yields touching one-year highs, as investors positioned for the following day's 30-year sale.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Wednesday, swinging away from earlier losses as the yen's recent rise against the dollar stalled and upbeat earnings helped shore up market sentiment.