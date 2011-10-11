NEW YORK Oct 11 The euro surrendered gains against the dollar and last traded little changed from the prior close on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's revised Spain's banking industry risk assessment to Group 4 from Group 3.

The ratings agency said it expects Spain's banking system to continue to face funding and profitability challenges.

The euro was little changed at $1.36412 EUR=EBS on electronic trading platform EBS, trading between the global session peak of $1.36739 and the low of $1.3565 in early afternoon New York trade. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)