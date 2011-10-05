NEW YORK Oct 5 The euro extended gains versus the traditional safe-haven Swiss franc, trading above 1.23 francs for the first time in almost two weeks on Wednesday.

The euro rose to a global session high of 1.2307 Swiss francs EURCHF=, according to Reuters data, and was last at 1.2302 francs, up 0.6 percent.

The dollar traded at 0.9238 Swiss francs CHF=, up 0.8 percent on the day.

Risk sentiment improved after an International Monetary Fund official said the global lender could invest in Spanish and Italian debt alongside the EFSF, if needed. [ID:nL5E7L52CU]

(Reporting by Julie Haviv)