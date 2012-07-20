NEW YORK, July 20 The euro plummeted against the Japanese yen on Friday to its lowest in more than 11 years as investors sold the euro zone common currency en masse on a slew of concerns surrounding Spain.

The euro dropped to 95.40 yen, a level not seen since late November 2000. It was last at 95.49, down more than 1 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)