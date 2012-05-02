LONDON May 2 The euro fell to its lowest in two weeks against the Japanese yen on Wednesday, pressured after data showed a deepening contraction in euro zone manufacturing activity in April.

The euro fell to 105.43 yen, its weakest since April 17, stopping around its 200-day moving average at 105.45 yen. Further falls could see it target the mid-April low of 104.62 yen. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)