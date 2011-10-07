NEW YORK Oct 7 The euro extended losses against the traditional safe-haven Japanese yen on Friday after Fitch downgraded the long-term ratings of Italy and Spain, sapping demand for riskier assets.

Fitch cut Italy's sovereign credit rating by one notch to A+ from AA-. [ID:nWNA0347]

Fitch cut Spain's credit ratings by two notches, just a few minutes after downgrading Italy, saying the intensification of the euro zone debt crisis has had a negative impact in the entire region. [ID:nWNA0352]

The euro hit a New York session low of 102.72 yen EURJPY= after the downgrades, according to Reuters data. It last traded at 102.84, down 0.2 percent.

U.S. stocks traded lower while Treasuries pared losses.

(Reporting by Julie Haviv, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)