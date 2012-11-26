TOKYO Nov 26 The euro climbed to its highest
level against the yen since April, buoyed by hopes that Greece
will secure further funds to meet its debt obligations.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was confident a
deal could be reached to release aid to that country, while the
French finance minister said an agreement was close as euro zone
finance ministers prepared to meet later on Monday.
The yen also remained pressured by expectations that the
Bank of Japan will be pushed to take more drastic monetary
easing steps.
The euro rose as high as 107.10 yen on trading
platform EBS, the single currency's highest level since late
April, and last traded at 107.04 yen, up 0.2 percent from late
U.S. trade on Friday.