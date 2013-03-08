DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
LONDON, March 8 The euro rose to a two-week high against the yen on Friday, with the Japanese currency under broad selling pressure from long term investors on expectations of aggressive monetary easing from the Bank of Japan next month.
The euro was up 1 percent on the day at 125.67 yen its highest level since Feb. 20 with stop loss sell orders triggered above 125.35 yen, traders said.
The dollar was also up 0.9 percent at 95.67 yen, its highest level since Aug. 2009 as investors position for a robust rise in U.S. jobs numbers.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
March 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to move its risk management team into an independent unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is largely symbolic but signals its growing importance.