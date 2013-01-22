LONDON Jan 22 The euro turned positive on the day against the dollar and Bund futures fell on Tuesday after a much better than expected German economic sentiment survey showed the index hit its highest since May 2010.

The euro rose to $1.3332, up 0.2 percent on the day, from $1.3307 before the survey. It recovered from a session low of $1.3267.

Bund futures hit a session low of 142.64, down 26 ticks on the day.