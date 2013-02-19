LONDON Feb 19 The euro rose to a session-high against the dollar, while European stocks gained and Bunds fell on Tuesday after better-than-expected German ZEW economic sentiment.

The euro rose 0.1 percent to a session high of $1.3374 from $1.3344 before the data showed that German ZEW economic sentiment index rose to 48.2 in February, its highest since April 2010 and better than the 35.0 forecast.

German Bund futures fell to a session low of 142.61, down 15 ticks from 142.76 just before the data.

The FTSEurofist 300 index rose slightly after the German ZEW figures, and was up 0.6 percent at 1,166.05 points by 1002 GMT. Germany's DAX equity index, which had risen over the morning ahead of the ZEW figures, remained up by 0.9 percent at 7,695.84 points.