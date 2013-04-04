NEW YORK, April 4 The euro rebounded from 4-1/2-month lows against the dollar on Thursday to trade little changed, as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi affirmed his commitment to keeping the euro zone intact.

Draghi said those speculating about a euro zone break-up vastly underestimate the political capital invested in the euro. He added that he does not envision Cyprus leaving the euro zone.

Analysts also said that while his earlier comments seemed to suggest a rate cut is on the agenda, Draghi did not follow through.

The euro was last flat on the day at $1.2851, after plunging to 4-1/2-month lows at $1.2745.