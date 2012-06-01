NEW YORK, June 1 The euro rallied from a 23-month low against the dollar on Friday as traders booked profits on bets in favor of the dollar following a weak U.S. jobs report.

The euro jumped to a session high of $1.2456 on Reuters data, almost two cents above its early low of $1.2286. It last traded at $1.2421, up 0.5 percent on the day.

The jobs data raises the risk of the Federal Reserve engaging in further easing measures, said Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac Securities in New York.

"That's a reason to cover your long dollar positions," he added. (Editing by James Dalgleish)