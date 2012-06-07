Egypt's core inflation jumps to 30.86 pct yr/yr in Jan -c.bank
CAIRO, Feb 13 Egypt's annual core inflation jumped to 30.86 percent in January from 25.86 percent in December, the central bank said on Monday.
NEW YORK, June 7 The euro extended gains against the dollar on Thursday as U.S. stocks moved higher.
The euro last traded at $1.2608, up 0.3 percent on the day but below the session's high of $1.2625, according to Reuters data.
The Dow Jones industrial average last traded up 1 percent. U.S. stocks were buoyed by China's central bank, which cut lending and deposit rates. The surprise move was an effort to rejuvenate economic growth and raised investors' appetite for riskier assets, including the euro. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Greenback hits two-week peak vs yen after Trump-Abe meeting * Investors await Yellen's testimony before Congress (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 13 The dollar rose to a near three-week high against a basket of currencies on Monday, lifted by hopes of U.S. tax cuts to stoke corporate profits and investments as well as bets on whether the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates more quickly. The greenback
