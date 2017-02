NEW YORK Feb 14 The euro extended losses against the U.S. dollar and the greenback trimmed gains versus the yen after data showed U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in January.

The single currency fell 0.29 percent to $1.3155 after the data was released. The dollar pared its advance against the Japanese currency to trade at 78.11 yen. (Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)