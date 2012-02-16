NEW YORK Feb 16 The euro reversed losses
against the dollar on Thursday to edge stronger after reports
euro zone central banks agreed to exchange the Greek bonds they
hold for new bonds as part of a deal to help the debt-laden
nation.
The single currency traded as high as $1.3084, up
0.11 percent against the greenback.
The euro was also helped by euro zone officials' comments
that the region is putting the finishing touches to a second
bailout deal for Greece for finance ministers' approval on
Monday, with the focus on how Greece can prioritize debt
repayment and ways to ensure Athens implements agreed
reforms.
(Reporting By Luciana Lopez)