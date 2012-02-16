NEW YORK Feb 16 The euro reversed losses against the dollar on Thursday to edge stronger after reports euro zone central banks agreed to exchange the Greek bonds they hold for new bonds as part of a deal to help the debt-laden nation.

The single currency traded as high as $1.3084, up 0.11 percent against the greenback.

The euro was also helped by euro zone officials' comments that the region is putting the finishing touches to a second bailout deal for Greece for finance ministers' approval on Monday, with the focus on how Greece can prioritize debt repayment and ways to ensure Athens implements agreed reforms. (Reporting By Luciana Lopez)