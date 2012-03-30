DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, March 30 The euro slightly extended gains against the U.S. dollar after data showed the Chicago PMI came in below expectations in March.
The single currency rose to as high as $1.3351 after the data. (Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.