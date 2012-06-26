NEW YORK, June 26 The euro extended declines against the dollar to hit its weakest in more than two weeks in late morning trade on Tuesday.

Spanish bond yields jumped and hopes faded that a European summit later in the week would resolve the region's escalating debt crisis.

The euro fell as low as $1.2440 on Reuters data, the lowest since June 8 and breaching support at the June 12 low of $1.2441. It was last down 0.3 percent at $1.2464. The next downside target is the June 1 two-year low of $1.2286. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)