Lorenzo Servitje, co-founder of Mexican breadmaker Bimbo, dies at 98
MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 Lorenzo Servitje, one of the original founders of globally successful Mexican breadmaker Bimbo, has died at 98, the company said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 26 The euro extended declines against the dollar to hit its weakest in more than two weeks in late morning trade on Tuesday.
Spanish bond yields jumped and hopes faded that a European summit later in the week would resolve the region's escalating debt crisis.
The euro fell as low as $1.2440 on Reuters data, the lowest since June 8 and breaching support at the June 12 low of $1.2441. It was last down 0.3 percent at $1.2464. The next downside target is the June 1 two-year low of $1.2286. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill., Feb 3 Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Friday that if job gains continue as they have and the unemployment rate continues to bounce up and down as it has, that would be "good news" for the U.S. economy.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The U.S. Treasury said sanctions announced on Friday against a group of individuals and entities underscored a U.S. commitment to use such measures over Iran's ballistic missile program and "destabilizing activities in the region."