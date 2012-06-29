NEW YORK, June 29 The euro extended a sharp
rally against the dollar to trade 2 percent higher on Friday
after European leaders agreed on action aimed at lowering the
borrowing costs of Italy and Spain and create a single
supervisory body for euro area banks.
The euro climbed as high as $1.2689 on Reuters data,
the strongest since June 21. It was last at $1.2679, up 1.9
percent on the day.
A rise in risk appetite buoyed higher-yielding currencies,
driving the Australian dollar up 2 percent to its strongest
since early May. The Aussie was last up 1.9 percent at $1.0232
.
(Reporting By Wanfeng Zhou Editing by W Simon)