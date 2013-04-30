NEW YORK, April 30 The euro rose to a session high against the dollar in early New York trade on Tuesday, with gains accelerating after breaking above resistance around $1.3120.

The euro rose as high as $1.3142, according to Reuters data, and was last at $1.3133, up 0.3 percent on the day.

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday, with many investors expecting an interest-rate cut, but some analysts said the market may have gotten ahead of itself.