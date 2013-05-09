BRIEF-Enstar Group announces pricing of senior notes
* Enstar Group Ltd - pricing of $350 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.500% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 9 The euro fell to its lowest against the U.S. dollar in almost two weeks on Thursday amid broad-based strength in the dollar.
The euro fell as low as $1.3009, its lowest since April 26. It last traded at $1.3014, down 1 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
* Gladstone Land Corp - company intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay existing indebtedness, fund future property acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Urban Edge Properties increases its unsecured revolving credit facility to $600 million and extends maturity