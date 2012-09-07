UPDATE 1-Nigeria January inflation rises for 12th month running to 18.72 pct
LAGOS, Feb 15 Annual inflation in Nigeria rose in January to 18.72 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday, its 12th straight monthly increase.
LONDON, Sept 7 The euro rose broadly on Friday as Spanish 10-year bond yields fell below 6 percent for the first time since May, helped by a European Central Bank plan to to lower borrowing costs for indebted euro zone countries.
The single currency rose 0.3 percent on the day to $1.2670 on trading platform EBS, its highest level since early July.
The euro also climbed to a six-month high of 1.2130 Swiss francs, spurred on by market speculation the Swiss National Bank may be considering raising the 1.20 floor in euro/Swiss.
Data showed SNB foreign exchange reserves rose at a slower pace in August, showing the bank needed intervene less to defend the floor.
Sterling rallied in line with other riskier currencies against the dollar and hit a 3-1/2 month high of $1.5960.
LAGOS, Feb 15 Annual inflation in Nigeria rose in January to 18.72 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday, its 12th straight monthly increase.
LONDON, Feb 15 The dollar chalked up its 11th straight daily rise on Wednesday, as investors' focus moved to inflation data in the United States for more support for the idea of a rise in Federal Reserve interest rates next month.
Feb 15 For nearly 50 years, the Oroville Dam has provided a water lifeline to residents across the state of California. But for the community in its shadow, the dam has been a source of contention and legal battles.