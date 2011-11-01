NEW YORK Nov 1 The euro pared losses against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as investors covered short positions after a media report said there was growing opposition from Greek lawmakers for the prime minister's bid for a referendum.

The euro, which is down against the dollar for a third straight session, last traded 0.8 percent lower at $1.3746 EUR= compared with around $1.3690 prior to the report.

"A report that the Greek referendum idea was all but dead seemed to get a response from markets. We saw a bit of a short squeeze in the euro and stocks responded positively as well," said Brian Dolan, chief strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Additional reporting by Steven C. Johnson)