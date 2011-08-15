NEW YORK Aug 15 The euro extended gains versus the dollar to trade above $1.44 on Monday, helped by soft U.S. economic data and as Wall Street stocks opened higher.

The euro rose to a high of $1.44190 on trading platform EBS EBS=EBS, a one-week high. It was last at $1.4414, up 1.2 percent on the day.