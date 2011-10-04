NEW YORK Oct 4 The euro extended its rally against the dollar in midday trade on Tuesday, gaining more than 1 percent on the day.

The euro rose to $1.33163 on trading platform EBS and was last up 1.1 percent at $1.33132 EUR=EBS. It was well off a global session low of $1.31450, the weakest in nearly nine months. (Editing by James Dalgleish)