NEW YORK Oct 6 The euro erased its losses against the dollar to climb to a New York session high in mid-morning trade on Thursday.

The euro rose to $1.3378 EUR=EBS EUR=, and was last up 0.1 percent on the day at $1.3362.

Traders said a rally in the euro against sterling helped drive euro/dollar higher. The market has also been very short euros, which likely triggered a bout of short-covering, analysts said.

Earlier, the euro had fallen to $1.32415 after the European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged, disappointing some investors who were expecting it to ease to support the struggling euro zone economy.

Against sterling, the euro EURGBP=D4 rallied 1 percent to 87.16 pence. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by James Dalgleish)