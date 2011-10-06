NEW YORK Oct 6 The euro extended gains versus the dollar in mid-day trade on Thursday, rising above $1.34 to hit a global session peak.

The euro rose to $1.3429 EUR=EBS EUR= and was last up 0.5 percent on the day at $1.3416.

Analysts at Action Economics said U.S. names helped drive the euro up through $1.3350 as U.S. stocks extended gains. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)