NEW YORK Oct 12 The euro rallied to a
one-month high against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as news of
a Slovakia deal on ratifying a plan to expand the euro zone
rescue fund had investors covering short positions and placing
bets on the region's common currency.
The euro hit a high of $1.3817 EUR=, according to Reuters
data. It last traded at $1.3808, up 1.2 percent on the day.
Parties in the outgoing Slovak government have reached an
agreement with a leftist opposition leader on ratifying a plan
to strength the euro zone's European Financial Stability
Facility rescue fund, TA3 television reported.
U.S. stocks .SPX rallied while safe-haven Treasuries
US10YT=RR fell.
