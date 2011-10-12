NEW YORK Oct 12 The euro rallied to a one-month high against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as news of a Slovakia deal on ratifying a plan to expand the euro zone rescue fund had investors covering short positions and placing bets on the region's common currency.

The euro hit a high of $1.3817 EUR=, according to Reuters data. It last traded at $1.3808, up 1.2 percent on the day.

Parties in the outgoing Slovak government have reached an agreement with a leftist opposition leader on ratifying a plan to strength the euro zone's European Financial Stability Facility rescue fund, TA3 television reported.

U.S. stocks .SPX rallied while safe-haven Treasuries US10YT=RR fell. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)