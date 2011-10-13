NEW YORK Oct 13 The euro extended losses against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as concerns about global economic weakness and comments by the European Central Bank made investors shun the euro zone common currency.

The euro EUR= hit a New York session low of $1.3688, according to Reuters data. It last traded at $1.3698, down 0.6 percent on the day. The euro had touched its highest since Sept. 16 on Wednesday.

U.S. stocks .SPX traded lower on data from China, combined with news of a fall in quarterly earnings from JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N). China's trade surplus narrowed for a second straight month in September, reflecting global economic weakness. For more see [ID:nL3E7LD191].

The euro was weighed by an ECB warning about the impact on the currency and the region's banks of involving private sector bondholders in euro zone bailouts. [ID:nF9E7GA02A] (Editing by James Dalgleish)