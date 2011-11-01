NEW YORK Nov 1 The euro fell back below $1.37 in late Tuesday New York trading after a spokesman said Greece's prime minister will hold a referendum.

The Greek government believes it will win a vote of confidence on Friday, the spokesman said.

The euro EUR= last traded down 1.3 percent at $1.3682 after trading above $1.37 during midafternoon trade.

The euro had earlier fallen to as low as $1.3608, its weakest level since Oct. 12, but losses were curbed after French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a phone conversation agreed that they were committed to last week's EU decisions. [ID:nL5E7M1302]. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)