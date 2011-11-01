NEW YORK Nov 1 The euro fell back below $1.37
in late Tuesday New York trading after a spokesman said
Greece's prime minister will hold a referendum.
For story see [ID:nA8E7K102M].
The Greek government believes it will win a vote of
confidence on Friday, the spokesman said.
The euro EUR= last traded down 1.3 percent at $1.3682
after trading above $1.37 during midafternoon trade.
The euro had earlier fallen to as low as $1.3608, its
weakest level since Oct. 12, but losses were curbed after
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela
Merkel in a phone conversation agreed that they were committed
to last week's EU decisions. [ID:nL5E7M1302].
(Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)