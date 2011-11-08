NEW YORK Nov 8 The euro jumped versus the dollar in afternoon trade on Tuesday after Italy's president said embattled Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will resign after the approval of new budget law.

The euro rose to a session peak of $1.3847, according to Reuters data EUR=. It was last at $1.3839, up 0.5 percent on the day.

Berlusconi earlier managed to squeeze out a victory in Parliament on budget policy, but he lost his parliamentary majority. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)