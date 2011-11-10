NEW YORK Nov 10 The euro extended gains versus the U.S. dollar and yen on Thursday as easing Italian bond yields prompted investors to take on more risk.

The euro rose to a high of $1.3652 EUR= and last traded at $1.3646, up 0.7 percent on the day, according to Reuters data. Against the traditional safe-haven yen EURJPY= the euro hit a high of 105.98 yen and last traded at 105.92, up 0.5 percent.

Easing Italian bond yields lifted U.S. stock futures after a steep sell-off the previous day while safe-haven Treasuries fell.

Markets gained some relief as Italy moved closer to a national unity government, while former European Central Bank vice-president Lucas Papademos was poised to head a new crisis coalition in Greece. For more see [ID:nL5E7LR1WL]. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)