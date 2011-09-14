NEW YORK, Sept 14 The euro erased all of its gains versus the dollar to trade lower in mid-morning trade on Wednesday as investors turned cautious ahead of a conference call between the leaders of Greece, France and Germany.

The euro last traded down 0.1 percent at $1.3667, well off a session high of $1.37480 EUR=EBS on trading platform EBS.

"There's a fair degree of uncertainty ahead of those debt talks," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Travelex Global Business Payments in Washington.

The conference call will start at about 1700 GMT, one hour later than originally announced, a Greek government official said. For more see [ID:nL5E7KE2VK]. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by James Dalgleish)