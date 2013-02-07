LONDON Feb 7 The euro held steady after the European Central Bank left rates on hold on Thursday as was widely expected.

The euro was last trading up 0.3 percent at $1.35645, some way off the the 15-month high of $1.3711 hit on Feb. 1. Markets will be looking to the press conference from ECB chief Mario Draghi at 1330 GMT for hints on whether the central bank is concerned about the euro's recent strength.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index turned negative, falling at one stage by 0.1 percent to 1,151.60 points after the rate decision.