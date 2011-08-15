NEW YORK Aug 15 The euro extended gains versus the U.S. dollar to rise 1 percent in early morning trade on Monday.

Data showing foreigners were net sellers of all U.S. assets in June for a second straight month and weakness in manufacturing in New York State weighed on dollar sentiment.

The euro rose as high as $1.43971 on trading platform EBS EBS=EBS, near the top of the recent trading range around the $1.44 level. It was last at $1.4392, up 1 percent on the day. (Editing by theodore d'Afflisio)