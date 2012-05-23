LONDON May 23 The euro extended losses to drop to a 21-month low against the dollar and a 3-1/2 month trough against the yen on Wednesday as investors added to bearish bets on worries about a Greek exit and scepticism about an EU summit.

The euro fell to $1.2615, its lowest level since August 2010, and down 0.44 percent on the day, with traders citing reported option barriers at $1.2600.

The euro fell more than 1 percent against the yen to 100.16 yen, its lowest since early February with investors worried about the euro zone preferring the safety of the U.S. dollar and the yen.

(reporting by Anirban Nag)