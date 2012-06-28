DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
LONDON, June 28 The euro fell broadly and safe haven currencies rallied on Thursday after a German government spokesman dampened expectations of progress in tackling the debt crisis at an EU summit, and Spanish 10-year bond yields rose above 7 percent.
Data showing German unemployment rose more than expected in June also weighed on investor appetite for the euro.
The common currency fell to three-week lows of $1.2417 versus the dollar and 98.54 yen against the safe haven Japanese yen on trading platform EBS.
The dollar also rose against the Swiss franc to a three-week high of 0.96716 francs, while the dollar index climbed to 82.781, its highest level since June 8.
Sterling fell to two-week low of $1.5529 versus the dollar, triggering stops at $1.5530. (Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Anirban Nag)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, Feb 21 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, fended off investor skepticism on the second day of its IPO roadshow on Tuesday, betting on the charisma of CEO Evan Spiegel, 26, whom it introduced as a "once in a generation founder."
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)