LONDON, June 28 The euro fell broadly and safe haven currencies rallied on Thursday after a German government spokesman dampened expectations of progress in tackling the debt crisis at an EU summit, and Spanish 10-year bond yields rose above 7 percent.

Data showing German unemployment rose more than expected in June also weighed on investor appetite for the euro.

The common currency fell to three-week lows of $1.2417 versus the dollar and 98.54 yen against the safe haven Japanese yen on trading platform EBS.

The dollar also rose against the Swiss franc to a three-week high of 0.96716 francs, while the dollar index climbed to 82.781, its highest level since June 8.

Sterling fell to two-week low of $1.5529 versus the dollar, triggering stops at $1.5530. (Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Anirban Nag)