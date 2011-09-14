FOREX-Dollar sags on lower yields; euro zone risk in focus
* Dollar/yen hovers near 10-week low, sharp yield fall takes toll
NEW YORK, Sept 14 The euro recovered against the dollar to trade higher in choppy trade on Wednesday.
The euro last traded at $1.37050 EUR=EBS, up 0.2 percent on the day, having fallen to a New York session low of $1.36360 after an Austrian parliamentary committee failed to approve the European Financial Stability Facility upgrade.
The currency bounced off lows after Austria's finance ministry said the EFSF fund will win parliamentary backing even though there will be a delay. (Editing by James Dalgleish)
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian stocks looked set to consolidate around four-month highs on Thursday as a cautious Wall Street close and growing political risks in Europe force investors to the sidelines.