NEW YORK, Sept 14 The euro recovered against the dollar to trade higher in choppy trade on Wednesday.

The euro last traded at $1.37050 EUR=EBS, up 0.2 percent on the day, having fallen to a New York session low of $1.36360 after an Austrian parliamentary committee failed to approve the European Financial Stability Facility upgrade.

The currency bounced off lows after Austria's finance ministry said the EFSF fund will win parliamentary backing even though there will be a delay. (Editing by James Dalgleish)