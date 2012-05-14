UPDATE 2-Sterling drops on weak UK retail sales under Brexit shadow
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates prices)
LONDON May 14 The euro fell to a 3-1/2 year low against sterling on Monday, as investors stepped up selling off the common currency amid deepening political instability in Greece and widening of euro zone peripheral spreads.
The euro fell to 79.92 pence, its lowest level since early November 2008 as investors preferred safe-haven assets like UK gilts.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates prices)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv