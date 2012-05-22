LONDON May 22 The euro rose to a two-week high against sterling while the pound fell to a session low versus the dollar after softer-than-expected inflation data and as the IMF said the Bank of England should ease policy further.

Sterling extended losses to hit a session of $1.5765 , down 0.4 percent on the day. The euro rose to a more than two-week high of 81.02 pence before slipping back to 80.865 pence.

(reporting by Anirban Nag; anirban.nag@reuters.com;+442075428399; anirban.nag.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)