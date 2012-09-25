UPDATE 1-Sterling struggles as markets take Brexit breather
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, Sept 25 The euro fell to a more than two-week low against sterling on Tuesday, coming under broad pressure on concerns about Spain and Greece and on talk of a EU farm subsidy payment to the UK later in the week.
The single currency dropped to 79.40 pence, its lowest level since Sept. 7. (Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Anirban Nag)
(Updates prices, adds detail)