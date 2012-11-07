UPDATE 1-Sterling dips at end of strongest week since January
The euro fell to a one-month low against sterling on Wednesday as weak German industrial output data and lowered growth forecasts from the EU Commission weighed on the single currency ahead of a crucial Greek parliament vote on reforms.
The euro fell to 79.785 pence, its lowest level since Oct 1.
