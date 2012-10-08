UPDATE 1-Pound gains ground as Lords launch Brexit debate
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates story, adds fresh quote)
LONDON Oct 8 The euro rose to a three-week high against the British pound on Monday, with sterling coming under broad pressure on expectations of more quantitative easing by the Bank of England and a dour economic outlook for the UK.
The euro pared earlier losses to rise to a three-week high of 80.855 pence with near term resistance seen at 81.14 pence, the high struck on Sept. 14.
(reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Jessica Mortimer)
