By Anirban Nag and Blaise Robinson
| LONDON, March 13
LONDON, March 13 A slide in the euro coinciding
with a rise in euro zone stocks in the first week of the ECB's
money-printing programme has drawn comparisons with what
happened when the Bank of Japan unleashed its own bond-buying
stimulus.
The euro has fallen 3 percent this week against the
dollar, plumbing 12-year lows below $1.05, as the European
Central Bank began asset purchases that will eventually help
pump a trillion euros into the euro zone economy. At the same
time, euro zone stocks rose nearly 1 percent, taking
their gains so far this year to 17 percent.
"The situation is identical to what has taken place in
Japan, when investors like foreign players sold the yen and
bought stocks," said Koji Fukaya, president at FPG Securities in
Tokyo.
"Under ECB's easing, prospects for euro zone shares are good
while the euro looks bleak. Selling the euro and buying shares
becomes a natural combination," Fukaya added.
The BOJ began its $1.4 trillion quantitative easing
programme in April 2013 and enhanced it in October 2014. The yen
has since shed almost 24 percent against the dollar while
Tokyo's Nikkei share average has jumped 60 percent since
the programme was launched, hitting a 15-year peak on Friday.
That trend -- a lower currency boosting local stocks and
vice versa -- is likely to gather momentum in the euro zone and
will offer a template to hedge and macro funds, with early flow
data already suggesting that many are keen to take advantage.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
GRAPHIC -- Nikkei and dollar/yen and euro stocks and euro/dollar
here
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Bank of America/Merrill Lynch data shows demand for European
equity funds and exchange traded funds has gained momentum this
year with inflows of $36 billion so far, against outflows from
the United States of $47 billion.
"Inflows to Europe (are) strongly mimicking inflows to Japan
after the BOJ announcement," the bank said in a note on Friday.
Investors say a weaker euro, which many now expect to hit
parity against the dollar for the first time since 2002, will
boost the earnings of European exporters.
"We're experiencing a sort of 'Japanisation' of the European
market, with a strong negative correlation between the currency
and equities just like the one between the yen and the Nikkei,"
said Nicolas Cheron, market analyst at FXCM in Paris.
"The drop in the euro has played a major role in the stock
rally in Europe in the past few months even before QE was
launched, and now, with short positions on the euro reaching
extreme levels in the short term, European stocks look
vulnerable to a pull-back if the currency bounces."
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokoyo; Graphics
by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Catherine Evans)