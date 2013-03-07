European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
LONDON, March 7 The Swiss franc fell to a two-week low against the euro on Thursday as investors cut positions in perceived safe-haven currencies amid better appetite for riskier assets like stocks.
The euro rose 0.3 percent to 1.2339 francs, its highest level since Feb. 20.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag)
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.