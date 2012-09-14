LONDON, Sept 14 Euro rose to an eight-month high against the Swiss franc on Friday after as a fall in euro zone peripheral bond yields lessened demand for the safe haven Swiss currency.

The euro rose 0.2 percent on the day to 1.2178 Swiss francs, its highest level since early January.

On Thursday the Swiss National Bank kept the floor in euro/Swiss unchanged at 1.20 francs, but struck a dovish note on the economy.