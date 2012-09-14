INVESTMENT FOCUS-Sovereign funds increasingly do their own private equity deals
* Sovereign funds hiring specialists for private equity exposure
LONDON, Sept 14 Euro rose to an eight-month high against the Swiss franc on Friday after as a fall in euro zone peripheral bond yields lessened demand for the safe haven Swiss currency.
The euro rose 0.2 percent on the day to 1.2178 Swiss francs, its highest level since early January.
On Thursday the Swiss National Bank kept the floor in euro/Swiss unchanged at 1.20 francs, but struck a dovish note on the economy.
* Sovereign funds hiring specialists for private equity exposure
Feb 17 Clothing firm Sunrise Brands LLC has bid for the e-commerce business and intellectual property of bankrupt U.S. retailer The Limited, challenging a $26.3 million offer from private equity firm Sycamore Partners, people familiar with the matter said.
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday with the market wary of a stronger yen and financials weakened as U.S. bond yields fell after comments by a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official were viewed as relatively dovish.