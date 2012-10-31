Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON Oct 31 The euro fell to a three-week low against the Swiss franc on Wednesday, with some market players citing expectations of increased repatriation flows from deleveraging by Swiss bank UBS as a factor boosting the franc.
The euro fell to 1.2074 francs on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since October 11.
Nomura currency strategist Geoff Kendrick said in a note he expected UBS would shrink both its non-Swiss franc assets and liabilities, but assets were likely to be cut faster.
"As a result CHF buying pressure from the banks is likely to re-start, in our view," he said.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Anirban Nag)
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 The U.S. dollar fell to a more than two-week low against the Japanese yen on Friday as investors doubted the likelihood of swift tax reform and a quick spending boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.
TORONTO, Feb 24 A strike at Noranda Income Fund's zinc processing plant in Quebec stretched into a 13th day on Friday, with no talks scheduled between management and the United Steelworkers of America union.