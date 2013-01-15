European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
LONDON Jan 15 The euro rose to a 13-month high against the Swiss franc on Tuesday as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis receded, prompting investors who had bought the Swiss currency as a safe haven to cut their positions.
The euro rose around 0.4 percent on the day to 1.23865 francs on trading platform EBS, its highest level since mid-December 2011.
Several major banks have revised their euro/Swiss forecasts higher in recent days, with one U.S. investment bank targeting 1.30 francs. (Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Anirban Nag)
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.