NEW YORK Aug 11 The euro accelerated gains versus the Swiss franc on Thursday, surging 6 percent, boosted by talk the Swiss currency could be pegged against the euro.

Such a move, if it were taken, would be aimed at slowing the recent strong pace of the franc's gains. The speculation is that the euro/Swiss franc pair may be pegged at 1.15 francs.

In mid-morning trading, the euro jumped as high as 1.09220 francs EURCHF=EBS, up 6 percent on the day. It was last at 1.08590 francs, 5.5 percent higher. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)