NEW YORK Aug 26 The euro rose more than 2 percent against the Swiss franc to a one-month high on Friday with traders attributing the move to a rumor that a Swiss bank was charging a fee on some Swiss franc deposits.

The euro rose as high as 1.16945 francs on electronic trading platform EBS EURCHF=EBS, the highest since July 25.

Currently up 2.15 percent at 1.16501 francs, it was the biggest one-day move in the euro since August 15, though the percentage gain was higher earlier in the session.

The Swiss franc fell 3 percent against the yen.

The dollar rose to a session high against the Swiss franc on EBS at 0.8159 francs CHF=EBS, the highest since July 22 in the biggest one-day percentage gain since August 11.

It last traded at 0.81107, up 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)