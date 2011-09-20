NEW YORK, Sept 20 The euro climbed above 1.2200 Swiss francs on Tuesday to its highest since early July as investors determined the Swiss National Bank would hold the line on franc strength.

The Swiss central bank said recently it would not allow the euro to weaken below 1.2000 Swiss francs.

The euro last touched the $1.2200 level on electronic trading platform EBS on Sept. 6 but had not traded above that level since July 8.

The euro was last up 0.9 percent against the Swiss franc at 1.2167 Swiss francs EURCHF=EBS on EBS in early morning New York trade after going as high as 1.2215 francs.

The dollar was last up 0.7 percent against the Swiss franc at 0.88841 Swiss franc on electronic trading platform EBS, after going as high as 0.89223 francs CHF=EBS, the highest since Sept. 12. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)